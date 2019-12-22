|
MABEL TERRY, 88, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hamlin, W.Va. She was born June 12, 1931, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Tolby and Ellen Napier Terry. She was also preceded in death by her son, Tony Ray Terry; two sisters, Goldie Vernon and Rachel (Charles) Keatley; and five brothers, Troy, Avery, Monte (Dora Mae), Donald (Pearl) and Alex Hartsel (Dorothy) Terry. She was a retired Nurse's Aide at St. Mary's Medical Center and was a member of Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include a granddaughter, Amanda Paige Terry of Elyria, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Harold Vernon; and a host of friends, loved ones, nieces and nephews, including a special niece and her husband, Shirley and Jerry Blake of Barboursville. The family would like to say a special thanks to the churches for all their love and prayers and the staff of Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, December 23, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Danny Dailey officiating. Burial will be in Slone Cemetery, Lincoln County, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019