MACK CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" CARRERE, 52, of Huntington, formerly of Logan, W.Va., was born July 11, 1967 at Man, W.Va.; a son of William "Ghi-Ghi" and Dorthy McCormick Carrere of McConnell, W.Va. He departed this earthly life to enter the presence of his Lord Jesus on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Chris was an Electronics Technician with Cabell County Schools and earned an Associate's Degree in Electronics Engineering at National Institute of Technology. Chris was a highly intelligent, witty, funny, kind and creative individual with a passion for learning and a love for nostalgia. He was a talented musician and especially gifted guitarist, who could also play piano and saxophone. He enjoyed composing his own original music and lyrics and playing in a band with friends. He was most proud of his Christian recordings which were based on scripture. He was also an artist who enjoyed drawing and painting, and included some of his artwork in music videos that he made. An avid reader, his favorite subjects were the Holy Scripture, Christian apologetics, Creationism and Bible Prophecy; science fiction and politics. He was extremely fond of animals, and truly loved his pets. He was exceptionally skilled at working with all things electronic. He deeply loved his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Alecia (Lisa) Brogan Carrere; his loving elder brothers, Earnie of Palm City, Florida, and Kim of Logan, W.Va.; a step-son, Johnathan Hubert; nephews and nieces: Joey, Kelli, Kalyn, Jonah, Kasey and Ryan; several great-nephews and great-nieces; an uncle; two aunts; a multitude of cousins; his many beloved pet dogs and cats including a special dog, Tucker; a host of very special lifelong friends and his awesome work family. Services were held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Mike Manuel and Pastor Ralph Perry, officiating. Burial followed in the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Pallbearers were Burke Allen, Randy Bowen, Chad Fowler, John Gore, Kevin McCaffrey, Rusty Parrott, Alex Rakes, and Brad Stowers. Friends called from 1 p.m. till 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideons International in his memory.