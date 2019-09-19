|
MACKENZIE "MACK" RYAN PLYBON, 32, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born March 22, 1987, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Frank Plybon of Huntington, W.Va., and the late Tammy Jo Plybon. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bethcinda Plybon. In addition to his father, he is survived by three children, Abigail and Ryan Plybon and Jordaan Daniels; three siblings, Frank Plybon Jr., of Willow Wood, Ohio, Cassie Huff of South Point, Ohio, and Barbara (Dustin) Cochran of Oak Hill, Ohio; nieces and nephews Frank Plybon III, Jonathon Lee Plybon, Allie Plybon, Morgan Jay Plybon, Bethcinda Huff, Landon Huff, Shyann Huff, Izabella Plybon-Cochran, Dustin Cochran II, and Anastasia Cochran. Funeral service officiated by Pastor Gordon Simpson will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019