MACKIE J. ROBERTSON SR., 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 27, 1941, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late James Mike and Luverna Workman Robertson. He was also preceded in death by a son, Scott Michael Robertson; an infant son; a sister, Lois Lucille Robertson; and two brothers, James and Charles Robertson. He was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School; attended Marshall University; and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his wife, Angela Ramsey Robertson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mackie and LeAnne Robertson of Huntington and their children Mackenzie Jordan, Riley Anne and Christian Thomas Robertson, and Brett and Terri Gaeger of Chesapeake, Ohio, and their child Cori Lea Gaeger; a daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Lewis Neal of Chesapeake, Ohio, and their children Emily Grace Neal, Carlee Neal, Brandi Neal, Tiffany Neal and Cheree Jarrell and her husband Wayne; six great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Juanita and Robert Chaffin and Lorita Campbell, all of North Carolina, and Dreama and David Klaiber of Ashland, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019