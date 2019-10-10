|
|
MADELINE ROZELLA CARTER, 83, of Milton, W.Va., passed away October 8, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 18, 1936, in Silush, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Inez Dotson Setliff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cline Carter, and granddaughter, Shantelle Paige Templeton. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Mona Lisa and Scott Allen Templeton; three grandchildren and their spouses, Austin Earl and Taylor Templeton, Justin Scott and Jessica Templeton, and Kendrick Todd Templeton; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Scott Templeton and Zoey Renee Payne. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Pete Davidson. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019