Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
MAE CARROLL DANIEL

MAE CARROLL DANIEL, 93, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 20, 1925, in Fort Mitchell, Va., the daughter of the late Ollie and Nanny Epps Carroll. She was the beloved wife of the late Elmer Hash Daniel. She was also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. She is survived by daughter, Maureen (Kelly) Breedlove; son, Wesleigh (Rose) Daniel; and her grandsons, John and Eric Daniel, who were the light of her world. She was a homemaker, loved by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends who always wanted her chicken salad recipe. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Rick Glass. Entombment will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barbourville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, or the .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019
