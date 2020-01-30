|
|
MAGED "MICKEY" MOSRIE, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born August 26, 1933, in Salima, Lebanon, a son of the late Naiem and Wadiha Mosrie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wajiha Mosrie. He was a retired residential construction contractor and was former owner with his brother of the Bluefield Drive-In in Bluefield, W.Va. He is survived by two daughters, Hala Mosrie of Huntington and Joumana Crisp and her husband Michael of Huntington; two grandchildren, Braxton Crisp and his wife Michelle, and Mickey Crisp; one sister, Nadine Masri of Princeton, W.Va.; one brother, Terry Mosrie and his wife Tina of Bluefield, W.Va.; several brothers and sisters overseas; a niece, Julie Martin and her husband Keith of Rocky Gap, Va.; two nephews, Sam Masri and his wife Michelle of Raleigh, N.C., and Mark Masri and his wife Leslie of Princeton, W.Va.; a great-nephew, Logan Martin of Princeton, W.Va.; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Private services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020