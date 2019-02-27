







MAIDA P. RUSSELL CHAPMAN, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born February 27, 1927, in Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of the late Lucy and Paul Plybon. She graduated from Chesapeake High School in 1944. She was married to Joe W. Russell for 42 years and Bernard "Bud" Chapman for 8 years. She was the oldest living member of Defender Methodist Church. Her joy was teaching little children about Jesus. She worked in secretarial positions and was an accomplished gardener and seamstress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both husbands, brother, Robert Plybon, and sister, Hilda Plybon. She is survived by her children, Tom (Diane) Russell of Newark, Ohio, Andy (Linda) Russell of Fayetteville, Tenn., and Lucy (Greg) Johnson of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren, Ben (Ami) Russell of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Andrea (Eric) Lepley of Newark, Ohio, Dr. Jeremy Russell (Kerri) of Huntsville, Ala., Nicholas (Ruby) Russell of Fayetteville, Tenn., Joel (Michelle) Johnson of Milwaukee, Wis., Gregory Brent (Sarah) Johnson of Delaware, Ohio, Angela (Jonathan) Maynard of Pataskala, Ohio; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Free Mitchell of Huntsville, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Shirley Henson, who helped care for her in her later years. A special thanks to her church family and the Wyngate staff for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Gideons International. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Bill Flannery and Rev. Harold Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.