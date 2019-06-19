The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
MALANA ELLEN SHARP, 59, widow of Robert Fred Sharp, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Willie May. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. She was born on February 25, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter Peggy Joe Messinger Pyles and the late Roy Midkiff. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shane Sharp, and maternal grandparents, Verla and Lucian Messinger, better known as Mommy and Poppy. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Shawn Sharp (Sherry) of Kenova, W.Va., and Joe Sharp of Huntington, W.Va.; a daughter and son-in-law, Mendy Meadows (Tommy) of Huntington, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Cory (Georgi), Callie, Cody, Clayton "Baby," Chloe and Celsey; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Noah; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Sherri) Stowers, and a sister, Sherry Dawn Lyell; a host of nieces and nephews; special cousin and caregiver, Mary Thersa Sharp; and a special cousin, Mikey Young. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 19, 2019
