Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 522-8253
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
MANDA ELIZABETH DILLEY

MANDA ELIZABETH DILLEY, 96, of Barboursville, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Cabell Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary, with Pastor Jake Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Swann Cemetery, Barboursville. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. She was born July 13, 1923, in Paragon, Ky., the daughter of the late Witcher and Nannie Bishop Bailey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Dilley; a sister, Geraldine Dolen; and three brothers, Vinson, Harvey and Alfred Bailey. She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Benny) Anderson of Fabirum, Ga.; three sons, Roger (Robyn) Dilley of Ona; Roy (Leta) Dilley of Huntington; and David Dilley of Barboursville; a brother, Willaim "Bill" Bailey of Manistee, Mich.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cabell Health Care for their excellent care and of Manda. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
