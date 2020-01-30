|
MANDY AVIS CURRENT, 44, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home. She was born April 14, 1975, in Hagerstown, Md., a daughter of the late Curtis Ray and Mary Jones. She is survived by her wife, Brittany Coleman; five sons, Joshua Beltz, William Beltz, Jeremiah Beltz, Christopher Beltz and Sansom Joseph; two daughters, Kelly Beltz and Jessica Renee; two sisters, Cheresa Mills and Corina Ray; three grandchildren, Katelyn Beltz, Kasey Beltz and Brittney Beltz. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020