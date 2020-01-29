|
MARC STEVEN JACOBSON passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at the age of 55. Marc was born on September 24, 1964, to Steve and Edda Jacobson in Huntington, WV. Marc retired from the United States Army after 22 year in 2006. His awards included the Bronze Star, The Meritorious Service Medal as well as many others. He served 3 combat tours while enlisted and completed many Army schools to include The United States Army Airborne School and The United States Army Jumpmaster School, of which he was extremely proud. Marc was extremely proud to serve his country most of his adult life to include his years in the Army and in civilian life serving Veterans at the Huntington, West Virginia, VA Medical Center until shortly before his death. Marc grew up in Huntington and attended Meadows Elementary, Cammack Junior High and "THE Huntington High School," Home of the Pony Express. He is survived by brothers, Paul Jacobson and his wife Lisa, his brother, Adam Steinberg and his wife Tracy, and his brother, Mark Steinberg and his wife Andrea. Marc was also uncle to seven nieces and nephews. There will be no public service or memorial as Marc will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Any donations can be made to the Huntington, WV, Homeless Veterans Center. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020