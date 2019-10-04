|
MARCELLA LOUVOYNE HATFIELD, 77, of Branchland, WV, passed away October 1, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, WV, by Rev. Carlos Gibson and Rev. Robert Hatfield. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, WV. She was born August 13, 1942, in Cabell County, WV, a daughter of the late Hersel and Halsie Childers Ross. She was a faithful member of Madison United Baptist Church, where she attended for over 55 years. She was active in the church choir, and also served as Assistant Sunday School Secretary and teacher for many years. Marcella was a retired employee of Cabell County Board of Education with 30 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ishmel "Eppie" Hatfield, and three brothers, Tilmon Ross, Garron Ross and his wife Lois and an infant brother. She is survived by one daughter, Dr. Tina Sias and her husband Kent of Kitts Hill, OH; one son, Dallas Hatfield and his wife Jennifer of Branchland, WV; four sisters, Jerri Scragg and her husband Roger of Barboursville, WV, Anita Walker and her husband, Joe of Salt Rock, WV, Kathy Wilson, and her husband Glenn of Scott Depot, WV, and Priscilla Ross and Tom Niederhelman of Dublin, Ohio; one brother, Greg Ross and his wife, Barbara of Branchland, WV; three grandsons, Eric Sias, Justin Hatfield and Jordan Hatfield and his wife Madalyn. The family expresses thanks to Dr. Tirona and Dr. Yingling for their care. Marcella lived by her quote from the heart, "Do what I can, for who I can, as long as I can." Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019