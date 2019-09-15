Home

MARGARET ANN RAY

MARGARET ANN RAY Obituary




MARGARET ANN RAY, 64, of Lesage, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 23, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Glen Ray and Margaret Rife Ray. She was a professional musician, spirited cowgirl and horse trainer. She was an executive secretary for the Cabell County Board of Education and an associate for the West Virginia State Police. Margaret chose to donate her remains to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University for the advancement of scientific research. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Vaughn. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on September 29 between 2 and 4 p.m. at 2748 Guyan Ave., Huntington, WV. Please RSVP at [email protected] There will also be a memorial service 2 p.m. April 25, 2020, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at Marshall University.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
