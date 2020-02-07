|
MARGARET ANN "MARTY" SAMPSON, of Boyd County, Kentucky, widow of William Sampson Sr., died Jan. 23. She was a retired clinical psychologist from Pathways Inc. She requested no funeral or memorial service. Instead, there will be a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. An order of service will begin at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020