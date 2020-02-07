Home

More Obituaries for MARGARET SAMPSON
MARGARET ANN "MARTY" SAMPSON

MARGARET ANN "MARTY" SAMPSON Obituary

MARGARET ANN "MARTY" SAMPSON, of Boyd County, Kentucky, widow of William Sampson Sr., died Jan. 23. She was a retired clinical psychologist from Pathways Inc. She requested no funeral or memorial service. Instead, there will be a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. An order of service will begin at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
