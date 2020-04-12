|
|
MARGARET CAROL KEARNS, 88, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a retired pharmacist technician, having worked for the former Highlawn Pharmacy and Rite Aid Pharmacy. She was born January 28, 1932, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Earl and Marguarite Lloyd Broce. Two sisters, Betty Mallory and Jean Kearns, also preceded her in death. She graduated from Huntington East High School and was a member of Guyandotte United Methodist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Kearns of Huntington and Vicki Kitchen of Matthews, N.C.; two grandsons, Ryan Kitchen of Matthews, N.C., and Glen Kitchen of Summerville, S.C.; and two great-grandsons, Drake Kitchen of Matthews and Cole Kitchen of Summerville; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for a later date. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020