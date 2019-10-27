|
MARGARET DAVIS SPURLOCK CAZAD, 88, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted noon Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. She was born April 9, 1931, in Rainelle, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Edwin and Letha L. Lively Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Granville Cazad; and two brothers, Francis Davis and Lewis Davis. She was an elementary school music teacher, having worked one year at Altizer Elementary School, one year at Oley Elementary and 28 years at Geneva Kent Elementary. She was a musical prodigy. In her small hometown of Rainelle, W.Va., they would take her out of school to play for funerals and weddings beginning at the age of ten. Beginning at the age of 14, she went to Marshall College for music lessons during the summer break with Professor Saint Elmo Fox. She was the organist at Cross Roads United Methodist Church for thirty years. She was a member of the Advent Christian Church in Charleston, W.Va. She and her husband traveled around the world. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Chapman of Huntington, who was her caregiver; two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Peggy Spurlock of Largo, Fla., and Steven and Linda Spurlock of Milton; two stepsons, Gary and Tina Cazad of Statesville, N.C., and Mark Cazad of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Chuck, Kristin, Sarah, Benjamin, Christie, Kim and Heather; and several great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Darcy of Hospice and a special friend, Phyllis. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to alz.org or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019