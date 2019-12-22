|
|
MARGARET JEAN "PEGGY" WILSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, Ohio. She was born October 19, 1933, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Maynard Riggs and Juletta Cronin Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald P. Goldcamp; her second husband, James Wilson; two sons, Greg Goldcamp and Paul Goldcamp; a daughter, Barbara Goldcamp Barker; and a sister, Judy Howell. Peggy retired as the Director of the Headstart Program for the Lawrence County, Ohio, Community Action Organization. Survivors include a son, Stephen H. (Angie) Goldcamp of South Point, Ohio; three daughters, Susan Goldcamp of Parkersburg, W.Va., Maureen (James) Runyon of Charleston, W.Va., and Linda (Richard) Lien of South Point, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Jamie (Fred) Burnett of Port St. John, Fla.; a sister, Maureen Riley of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; twelve grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Peggy and her six-year battle with Alzheimer's to the . Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019