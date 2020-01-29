The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Ashland, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Ashland, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET JEAN "PEGGY" WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET JEAN "PEGGY" WILSON Obituary

MARGARET JEAN "PEGGY" WILSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland, Ky., with graveside service at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now