|
|
MARGARET JEAN "PEGGY" WILSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland, Ky., with graveside service at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020