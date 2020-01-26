Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
MARGARET KATHERINE DAMRON, 89, of Genoa, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Elder Danny Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the Sam Damron Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born May 18, 1930, at Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Forest and Bertha Terry Damron. She was a member of the New Vision Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Ancel D. Thompson; a brother, James E. Damron; a sister, Ethel Thurman; and an infant sister and infant twin brothers. Survivors include five sons, Cledith D. Thompson (Lois) of Newman, Ga., Gary L. Thompson (Nancy) of Lapear, Mich., Philip D. Thompson of Woodbridge, Va., Timothy M. Thompson (Leann) of Litchfield, Ohio, and Kenneth Thompson (Missy) of Genoa, W.Va.; three sisters, Edith Jervis (Jack) of Lavalette, W.Va., Thelma Porter (Willis) of Reedsville, Ohio, and Linda Cox (Kenny) of Genoa, W.Va.; three brothers, Forest Damron Jr. (Fay) of Lavalette, W.Va., Cledith Damron (Shirley) of Proctorville, Ohio, and Arthur Damron (Betty) of Dunlow, W.Va.; fifteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
