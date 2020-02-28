|
|
MARGARET MARY "GAGA" GERKE died on February 25, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 28, at 12:30 p.m. at Cathedral Christ the King, Lexington, Ky. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, Margaret has asked that donations be directed toward the beautification of the Hehman Hall Courtyard in the hope that a statute of St. Thomas Aquinas will be acquired. Donations may be directed to the Cathedral of Christ the King, In Memory of Margaret Gerke, 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, KY 40502. www.clarklegacycenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020