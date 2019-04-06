|
MARGIE LOU BURGESS, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born December 24, 1941, in Huntington, daughter of the late Homer and Lucille Cox. Her life was dedicated to her family, serving as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Burgess; three sons, Barry (Rena) Burgess of Huntington, Bruce (Karen) Burgess of Culloden, W.Va., and Brad (Heather) Burgess of Lynchburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, Blake (Raquel) Burgess, Lindsey (Jake) Wellman, Brooke Burgess, Allisun Whetsel, Allison Burgess, Brogan Burgess and Reagan Burgess; ten great-grandchildren; and a special family friend, Anna Steele. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Developmental Therapy Center, 803 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Heartland of Riverview. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019