MARIAM LOU THOMAS, of Ironton, Ohio, was born on February 22, 1930, and died on February 18, 2020. Mariam was a retired elementary schoolteacher from Ironton City Schools. Preceding her in death were her parents, Romulus J. Willis and Sarah B. Willis of Aid, Ohio; her husband, James F. Thomas of Ironton; and her sister, Vera J. Roach of Enon, Ohio. Surviving her are sons, James W. Thomas of Hurricane, West Virginia, Timothy F. Thomas of Ironton and William R. Thomas (spouse Ginger) of Ironton; and grandchildren, Stuart G. Thomas (spouse Natalie) of Denver, Colorado, Lauren S. Thomas (spouse Deniz) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Maggie N. Thomas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mariam spent a happy childhood in Aid before matriculating to and graduating from Ironton High School in 1948. Born into a family of educators, her father once served as the Lawrence County Superintendent of Schools. After attending Rio Grande College, Mariam embarked on her own career as an educator, spanning 32 years before her retirement in 1995. She brightened the halls of elementary schools in Decatur, Blackfork and Ironton, with her longest tenure at Whitwell Elementary. Her sons Timothy and William both continue the family tradition in public education. Mariam was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and the Order of the Eastern Star, Waterloo Chapter. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed other hobbies, including gardening (for which she won many awards as part of the Green Blades Garden Club) and supporting the various sports teams at Ironton High School. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Pastor Carson J. Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Gifts in memory of Mariam may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020