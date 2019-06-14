The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
MARIAN CLARK DIENGES, 61, of Huntington, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence after suffering a long illness. She was born December 1, 1957, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Orval Clifton and Edrie Leah Hutchinson Clark. Marian attended Marshall University and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her son, Matthew Clark Dienges. She is survived by her companion, Ray Hardesty; a sister, Leah Clark Colvin (Jim) of Proctorville, Ohio; a brother, Hanley Clifton Clark (Holly) of Charleston; a niece and several nephews. There will be a gathering of family and friends Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Expressions of sympathy may be made to an organization of choice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 14, 2019
