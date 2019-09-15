|
MARIAN ETHYL ORRELL MANNING died September 3, 2019, having just celebrated her 90th Birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harry Hamilton Manning; and brothers, John Orrell and David Orrell. She leaves behind daughters, Maria Theresa Manning of Buckhannon, WV, and Janice Elizabeth Halloran of Hickory, NC, son-in-law, Shawn Halloran, and grandchildren, Zachary Arthur Halloran, Bailey Harry Halloran and Zoe Ana Halloran of Hickory, NC. Surviving are siblings, Frank Orrell Jr. of Petersburg, VA, and Elaine Westbrook of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins across the country. Born in Youngstown, OH, July 16, 1929, to Anna Sopkovich Orrell and Frank J. Orrell, Marian grew up in Petersburg, VA. She began her life of service at nearby Ft. Lee, VA, in the USO, which is how she met her husband, who she married on Oct. 11, 1952. She was a most dedicated volunteer. Every Monday for decades she manned the desk at Ronald McDonald House, at Margaret Mitchell Batman State Hospital on Wednesdays since the 1950s, with hands-on activities with the residents in addition to serving as long-standing president of MMBSH Governing Board; seeing generations pass through the doors every Thursday in the office of Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School ever since her daughters attended there in the 1970s, as well as serving on the Ladies Auxiliary. In between she made regular visits with shut-ins and donated dozens of gallons of blood through the American Red Cross. Her generosity continues after her death by donating her body to Marshall University Medical School. She received The Bishop's Cross for her service to Our Lady of Fatima School and Parish and was named WSAZ's Hometown Hero, May 2017, for her extensive service to the Huntington community. The only thing that curtailed her volunteering was visits to see her grandchildren. She worked in the purchasing office at Owens-Illinois Glass Factory for decades and met monthly other ladies who worked there, the "O-I Lunch Bunch," long into retirement. Another regular special group of dining friends for more than 50 years were The China Dolls. Her Green Thumb, cookie and candy-making skills were legendary and widely shared. Her infectious smile and generous heart brought joy to many. The family gives gratitude to special family friend Sue Sutfin and the dedicated and compassionate staff at the Village of Riverview, her home for the past 3 1/2 years. The family requests donations of your time and support of Marian's favorite organizations to carry on her legacy of service. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. October 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019