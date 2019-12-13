|
SISTER MARIAN RUTH CREAMER, SAC, 09/09/1938 - 12/09/2019. Marian Ruth was born on September 9, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va. She died December 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Norman Gregory and Elenora Horn Creamer. In addition to her parents, Sister was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Gregory Jr., who died as an infant and James Gregory Creamer; and her sister Norma Jeanne Creamer. Sister Marian is survived by her sister Judy Creamer Gleichauf, a sister-in-law Jeanie Creamer, a niece, Katrina Jefferson and her two sons. Sr. Marian Ruth entered the Pallottine Missionary Sisters on September 12, 1956 in Huntington W.Va., and made her Final Profession of Vows on August 15, 1965, at St. Mary's Hospital Chapel in Huntington, W.Va.. Following her first profession, Sr. Marian spent the first ten years of religious life living and ministering in the Pallottine Sisters Convents in Maryland, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Missouri. After returning to Huntington, she began her work in the field of healthcare ministry. In 1976-77 she completed her training as a Practical Nurse and obtained her license shortly thereafter. She was assigned to the Oncology unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, where she worked for about 6 years. She was then asked to serve as administrator of the Welty Home for the Aged in Wheeling, W.Va., from 1985-1988. She returned to St. Mary's Hospital to serve as a Pastoral Associate. After completing courses in CPE at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., she served as Assistant Director of Pastoral Care until 1995. Sr. Marian was then asked to Minister to the Sisters in the Infirmary until 2004. In 1996, she assumed additional responsibility for the Pallottine Sisters Archives which she continued until her health forced her to retire in 2019. She also served on the Board of Trustees at St. Mary's Medical Center from 1998-2018 and was chairperson 2006 through 2007. In 2012, she was also appointed to the Boards of St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon, W.Va., and Pallottine Health Services, in Huntington. In addition to her other responsibility she took time to volunteer with the Special Olympic Games and the Red Cross Handicapped Children's Camp as a nurse; the Tri-State Literacy Council as a tutor; and a receptionist at the Hospice House of Huntington. In keeping with Sister Marian Ruth's wishes there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held in the Sisters Chapel at St. Mary's Medical Center on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate her life. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019