MARIE BREWER BLACKBURN, 91, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born November 23, 1927, in Kermit, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carlos Brewer and Ola Brewer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Blackburn. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Lee and Ronald B. Noble of Arizona; two sons and daughter-in-law, Clyde David Blackburn of Sorrento, Fla., and Steven Anthony and Sonia Blackburn of Barboursville; one sister, Nolice Caudill of Belfry, Ky.; four grandchildren, Angela, Chris, Melissa and William; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019