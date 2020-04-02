|
MARIE DESOLE TRIMBLE, 83, of Huntington, widow of James Hatcher Trimble, died March 31 at the Heritage Center in Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 3, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Private family burial at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the mortuary; in observance of gathering restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed in visitation at a time. www.henosnandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020