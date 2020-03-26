The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
MARIE THIGPEN


1963 - 2020
TONI MARIE THIGPEN, age 56, passed away March 16, 2020, in Newport, R.I., after her battle with cancer. Toni was born October 30, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Ray Thigpen; a son, Cody James McComas; brother, Roy Lee McComas; and sister, Kellee Jane McComas. She was survived by her mother, Barbara J. Mills; her sons, Justin Lee Boling and Jesse Dwayne McComas; a daughter, Memory Chase M. Mills; brother, Michael Alan McComas; grandchildren, Isabella, Carlos, Carmen, Sebastian (Mills) and Dakota McComas; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Marshall Cullum, Darian, Leigha, Michael McComas. Toni is now at peace with no more suffering. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19, visitation will be limited. Thank you for your understanding. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
