







MARILYN JOYCE HASH CLERE, who grew up in Barboursville, W.Va., lost her battle with cancer on June 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Larry R. Clere, and their beloved daughter Laurie R. Roberge. Other survivors include her sisters, Carolyn Clay and Jean Hash; her niece and nephew, Natalie and Steven Clay; and very special friend, Roberta Stewart. Also included are treasured friends Gary and Arlene Bishop and their adult children Cindy LeFort and David. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine Black Hash and OJ "Skinny" Hash and was also preceded in death by cherished friends Fred and Vi Bishop from Eubank, Kentucky. Much of Marilyn's younger years were spent with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins on the Hash Family Farm on Tom's Creek Road. Of the many fond memories made in those growing up years, Marilyn would recount how she and cousin Nancy, tried to smoke corn silks behind the outhouse one afternoon. They weren't very successful! A military wife and devoted mother, with each new assignment Marilyn easily made new friends. She enjoyed their stateside deployments, especially in Florida. She loved to fish with her husband and friends in the Florida Keys. She also enjoyed gardening. Marilyn would take on any challenge a friend would bring, from an orchid barely hanging on to an African Violet that needed perking up. She loved genealogy and she dove into its depths about the time she and Larry moved to their present home, some 20-plus years ago. Marilyn enjoyed traveling with her family. They've been to places like London. They took Alaskan, Hawaiian, and Cuban cruises as well as various Caribbean cruises. Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Legend has it that Marilyn was part of a group of kids in the high school class of 1959, Barboursville High School, who left many teachers happy to see them graduate! She was always proud of that! Considered "rowdy" at the time, they all were good kids! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's name to a . Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019