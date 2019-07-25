|
MARILYN KAYE BOWEN, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 21, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born February 14, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of William Henry Plybon and Lora June O'Neill. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Chance Randall Spurlock. She was a member of River Cities Community Church, and that is where her Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at noon. Her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon. She leaves behind her husband, Garland Bowen; her children, Felicia Dawn (Ronnie) Beatty and Stacey Marie (Jeremiah "Shane") Spurlock; her grandchildren, Lara Thompson, Kaci Moore, Chase Spurlock, Caleb Spurlock, Caden Spurlock and Christian Spurlock. Also surviving are her brothers, Ronald William (Bonnie) Plybon and Charles Lee (Debbie) Plybon; and her special friends and other relatives. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019