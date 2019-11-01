The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 522-8253
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
New Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION SUE RAY DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION SUE RAY DAVIS Obituary




MARION SUE RAY DAVIS, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at New Baptist Church with Rev. Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Marion was born September 18, 1939, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles Marvin and Anna Muriel Lanham Ray. She was a 1957 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. She graduated with her Associate's degree in 1960, the last graduating class from Marshall College, and later her Bachelor's degree from Marshall University, both in Business. Marion was employed by C&O Railroad for several years and later was a Realtor with Old Colony Realty, formerly Ullom Realty. In between, she devoted herself to raising their two daughters. Marion was very involved with her girls' activities including serving as Homeroom mom, holding several offices in the PTA and Band boosters organizations. She was a member of the former Beverly Hills Baptist Church where she was active in children's ministries and served on several other committees, and joined New Baptist Church when it was formed. Marion is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald Byron Davis, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacey and Kevin Dickenson of Beckley, W.Va., and Tracey and John Klein of Lancaster, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Patrick, Lucas and Daniel Dickenson, and Emily, Nathan, Jyun Yuan, Joshua, Michael and Zamannii Klein, as well as her beloved Sheltie, Chloe, and her precious "Adopted" sisters, Ann Adkins and Linda Cummings. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Simple Faith Ranch, 3248 New Hope Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 or SimpleFaithRanch.org, in support of an exhibit in Marion's honor at the Christian Farm Ministry managed by her daughter Tracey. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beard Mortuary
Download Now