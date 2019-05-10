The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE LILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE ANN LILLY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARJORIE ANN LILLY Obituary




MARJORIE ANN LILLY, 78, of Huntington, went to join her husband on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019, by Pastor Ernest Crabtree at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Marjorie was born on August 24, 1940, in Wayne County, to the late Dock William and Lillie Lorene Johnson Dixon. Marjorie was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clyde Lilly; four brothers, Foster Dixon, William "Wally" Dixon, Arthur Dixon, Charles "Chuck" Dixon; and one sister, Eleanor J. Osburn. She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa (Jamie) Young, Clarissa "Crissy" (David) Arthur; eight grandchildren, Brianna Perdue, Makenzie Burchell, Wade Burchell, Brittany (Zach) Downey, Kortni (Tyler) Foster, Kirsten (Kadin) Helvey, Jessica Runyon and Seth Arthur; five great-grandchildren, Alayna and Avery Downey, Ryker and Magnolia Helvey, and Wyatt Foster; one brother, Larry D. (Bonnie) Dixon; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now