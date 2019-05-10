







MARJORIE ANN LILLY, 78, of Huntington, went to join her husband on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019, by Pastor Ernest Crabtree at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Marjorie was born on August 24, 1940, in Wayne County, to the late Dock William and Lillie Lorene Johnson Dixon. Marjorie was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clyde Lilly; four brothers, Foster Dixon, William "Wally" Dixon, Arthur Dixon, Charles "Chuck" Dixon; and one sister, Eleanor J. Osburn. She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa (Jamie) Young, Clarissa "Crissy" (David) Arthur; eight grandchildren, Brianna Perdue, Makenzie Burchell, Wade Burchell, Brittany (Zach) Downey, Kortni (Tyler) Foster, Kirsten (Kadin) Helvey, Jessica Runyon and Seth Arthur; five great-grandchildren, Alayna and Avery Downey, Ryker and Magnolia Helvey, and Wyatt Foster; one brother, Larry D. (Bonnie) Dixon; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019