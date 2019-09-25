|
MARJORIE ELLEN YOUNG HERTIG, 55, a resident of Elkins, W.Va., passed from this life Monday, September 23, 2019, at home and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Marjorie was born Tuesday, December 17, 1963, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Walter Norman Young and Peggy Ann Kissinger Young. On August 25, 1986, in Moundsville, she had married Eric Leland Hertig, who survives. Also left to cherish her memory are two children, Jamie Sean Hertig and wife Sherry of Lynchburg, Va., and Leland Conrad Hertig and wife Brittany of Washington; a grandson, Asher Leland Hertig; one sister, Stephanie Jill Gray of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; a niece, Karen Allen and husband Chris, and two nephews, Chad Woodall and Terry Woodall. Besides her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her sister, Theia Jane Woodall. Marjorie attended the schools of Cabell County, had worked in the deli at Food Lion, and as a housekeeper, but was also content to be a homemaker for her family. She loved her animals: horses, dogs and cats. She was an avid gardener with flowers and vegetables. Marjorie's request for cremation was honored. A special "Thank You" to Mountain Hospice and Suncoast Hospice teams for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions in her honor may be sent to () or to Carcinoid Cancer Foundation (www.carcinoid.com). The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Marjorie Ellen Young Hertig. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019