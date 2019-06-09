







MARJORIE JOHNSON BLANKENSHIP, 85, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She was surrounded by her children at her home in Barboursville as she received her final promotion after a lifetime of serving her Lord. She was well-known as "Margie" in the Martha community where she was born and raised and went on to raise her own family. She was a faithful member of Livingstone Baptist Church for 60 years and loved attending each service. Her love for and faithfulness to God was of the utmost importance to her and she left no question about this to anyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Hollis Blankenship. He was her rock, and she has anxiously awaited their reunion since he left. She was also preceded in death by one son, James Hollis Blankenship. Her life was full of many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed baking, quilting, exercising and any type of crafts. She dressed to the nines in her perfect makeup and pretty clothes. But where she thrived was being bossy. She insisted on being in charge and things being done a certain way ... her way. As much as she believed the words written in the Holy Bible, she believed she knew what was best for her family and how to get it done. What her family and friends knew was that this quality was rooted deeply in unbreakable love. She is survived by her remaining three children who have stood by her and cared for her when she could no longer care for herself, Terri Rufus and her husband Bob of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Samantha Lusher of Barboursville, and Bill Blankenship and his wife Angie of Salt Rock. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the colors in her rainbow. She ensured they had everything they needed and knew how loved and special they were to her. She knew each of them well and took so much pleasure in being able to give them things they enjoyed - fudge, peanut butter pie, enchiladas, long hugs, back rubs. She was "Grandmother" to Jason and Linda Lusher of Valrico, Fla., Laura Henderson of Largo, Fla., Ryan and Helen Blankenship of Daytona Beach, Fla., Jennifer Lusher and Anthony Conte of Lothian, Md., Nat Rufus and Rob Rufus, both of Nashville, Tenn., Mason and Beth Blankenship of Salt Rock, and Shelby Blankenship of Salt Rock, WV; and great-grandchildren, Evan Harbour, Ethan Henderson, Bayleigh Foxwell, Levi Collins, Faith Blankenship and Roth Blankenship. To all of them, her absence leaves an indescribable void. For the past several years, she was comforted and cared for by two special friends, Carol Rowe and Betty Chaney. A Funeral Service in memory of Marjorie will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. by Pastor Scott Coffee. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Interment will follow in the family plot at Swann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.