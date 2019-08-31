|
|
MARJORIE MAY BOND, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away August 28, 2019, at the Heritage Center. She was born March 17, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael Lewis Bond and William Bond; and one sister, Rose Mills. She retired from Owens-Illinois and was a member of the Go-Getters club. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, James S. and Carol Bond and Thomas E. and Oma Bond, both of Huntington; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019