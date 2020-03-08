|
MARJORIE MILANA MCKEE, 69, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born October 18, 1950, in Ashland, Ky., the fourth child of the late Rufus P. McKee and Ruth Keene McKee. The family resided in Catlettsburg, Ky., and she graduated from Catlettsburg High School. She attended Ashland Community College and earned advanced degrees at both Morehead State University and Marshall University. Marjorie was a music instructor in Greenbrier County, W.Va., and the South Point Local Schools until she retired. Throughout her life, Marjorie participated in a number of bands, including Catlettsburg High School Band; Morehead State University Symphony Band, Concert Band and Marching Bands; The Huntington Symphonic Band; and The Brass Band of the Tri-State in Ashland, Ky. She had an especially memorable experience participating in the Nixon inauguration parade. In addition, she performed vocally in the Community Choir and Marshall Choral Union; and was a chorister in the Church Choirs of Calvary Episcopal in Ashland, Ky., and St. John's Episcopal in Huntington. She also served as Children Choir Master at Calvary Episcopal in Ashland, Ky., as well as Choir Master at St. James Episcopal in Lewisburg, W.Va. Marjorie was a member of St. John's Episcopal in Huntington and a lifetime member of the Order of the Daughter of the King Chapter in both Kentucky and West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth June McKee; a nephew, David Brian McKee; and a sister-in-law, W. Jeanette Tarpley. She is survived by her sister, Teresa S. McKee; a brother, Rufus E. McKee; a niece, Angela G. McKee (Thomas) Ratliff; a great-nephew, Jacob Thomas (Hannah) Ratliff; and a great-niece, Emily Nicole Ratliff. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland, Ky. Friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020