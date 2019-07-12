Home

MARK EDWARD WORKMAN


1964 - 2019
MARK EDWARD WORKMAN Obituary




MARK EDWARD WORKMAN, 55, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home. He was born on April 18, 1964, to Edward and Geraldine Workman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mary Miller Workman, three stepchildren and one grandson. He retired from BNSF Railroad and he was of Baptist faith. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019
