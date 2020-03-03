|
|
MARK GREGORY EPLION, 52, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 1, 2020. He was born March 11, 1967, a son of Judy and Kenneth Eplion. Preceding him in death is a brother, Kenneth Eplion Jr., and a sister, Tina Goodrich. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his mom and dad; his beloved son Matthew whom he thought about every day; a very special brother, Rodney Eplion (Jackie), brothers Mike Eplion (Carolyn) and Randy Eplion (Dawna); sisters, Teresa Bowman and Marsha Maynard; special nieces and nephews, Kendra, Rodney, Harley, Jarrett, Russell and Lexxi; and his special dog Beth. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Jack Adkins officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020