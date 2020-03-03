The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
MARK GREGORY EPLION

MARK GREGORY EPLION Obituary

MARK GREGORY EPLION, 52, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 1, 2020. He was born March 11, 1967, a son of Judy and Kenneth Eplion. Preceding him in death is a brother, Kenneth Eplion Jr., and a sister, Tina Goodrich. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his mom and dad; his beloved son Matthew whom he thought about every day; a very special brother, Rodney Eplion (Jackie), brothers Mike Eplion (Carolyn) and Randy Eplion (Dawna); sisters, Teresa Bowman and Marsha Maynard; special nieces and nephews, Kendra, Rodney, Harley, Jarrett, Russell and Lexxi; and his special dog Beth. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Jack Adkins officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
