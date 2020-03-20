|
MARKLIN "MARK" ANDREW TAYLOR, 67, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away March 17, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Baylous Cemetery by Pastor Lyle McMicken. He was born July 27, 1952, in Huntington, a son of the late Darrell Taylor and Mary Vaughn. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Taylor, grandson, Christopher Taylor, and brother, Dow Jacobs. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Derrick Rayburn of Barboursville; one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Whitney Taylor of Barboursville; one sister, Michelle Lynn Chamberlin of Colorado; one brother, Robert Taylor of Johnson City, Tenn.; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Lyndon Fields of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Lexi and Abby Rayburn; and stepmother, Shirley Taylor of Milton. Because of the current health concerns in our country, there will be a private family visitation on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020