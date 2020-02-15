|
|
MARLIN TROY OLDAKER, 72, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. Marlin served in the US Air Force and was retired from CSX as a welder/burner. Marlin was born on May 8, 1947, in Weston, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gladys, and his daughter, Jennifer Oldaker Hall. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy; his mother-in-law, Mildred Hazelett; his son, Robert Oldaker and Carrie Alexander; and his daughter, Tina Leffingwell and her husband Larry. He is also survived by his sister, Melodie Donaldson and her husband Randy, as well as his son-in-law, Todd Hall. Marlin is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jarod Leffingwell, Courtney Leffingwell Kline and Madison Hall. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Addie Leffingwell, Travis and Lillian Kline. Marlin was an avid bass fisherman and enjoyed his time at his second home in Okeechobee, Fla. He also enjoyed singing and playing music with his friends in "Mountain Fever" and "Glorybound" bands. He played an active role in his church, Florence Memorial UMC, as well as singing in the choir. Marlin was a very caring spirit and touched so many lives and loved spending time with family and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, at Reger Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Mount Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020