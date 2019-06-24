The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
MARSHA LEN RICE, 71, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Eastern Star services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, with funeral services following by Pastor Rick Glass. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was born February 24, 1948, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Paul C. and Norma Lee Moore Harmon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Officer Paul Harmon. Marsha is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Rice; daughters, Mary Len Spradling, Sharon Short and Lori Rice Rayburn; two grandchildren, LeeAnn Short and Scott Rayburn; three great-grandchildren, Liliana, Lorelei and Lincoln Scott Rayburn. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 24, 2019
