Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARSHALL CALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARSHALL CALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARSHALL CALL Obituary

MARSHALL CALL, 80, of Culloden, surrounded by his family and friends, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He worked for many years with his wife in their business, Call's Auction. They also had owned Calls Service Center. They both enjoyed spending time at the farm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Call, and parents, Hurb and Flossie Call. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Melvin) Black of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and Kimberly (Robert) Ward of Culloden; and three granddaughters who were the light of his life, Kendra (Aaron) White, Courtney Taylor and Emilee Taylor. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the funeral home.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARSHALL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -