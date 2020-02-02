|
|
MARSHALL CALL, 80, of Culloden, surrounded by his family and friends, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He worked for many years with his wife in their business, Call's Auction. They also had owned Calls Service Center. They both enjoyed spending time at the farm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Call, and parents, Hurb and Flossie Call. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Melvin) Black of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and Kimberly (Robert) Ward of Culloden; and three granddaughters who were the light of his life, Kendra (Aaron) White, Courtney Taylor and Emilee Taylor. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020