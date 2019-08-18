Home

MARTHA BRITTON PACK

MARTHA BRITTON PACK, 72, of Ansted, W.Va., died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a long illness. She was born November 12, 1947, to George W. and Mary Ellen Britton, in Huntington, W.Va. Martha attended Marshall University and was a retired teacher, coach and mentor at Ashland Paul Blazer High School in Ashland, Ky. She was married to the late David Lee Pack and was sister to the late John Britton. Martha is survived by a few very loving friends and cousins. There will be a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Chapel of Rest Mausoleum, Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, 151 Restlawn Cemetery Road, Victor, W.Va. Pastor James Lynch will be officiating. Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
