MARTHA ELLEN SPARKS CRIPPLE

MARTHA ELLEN SPARKS CRIPPLE, 71, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly Ashland, Ky., mother of Brian Lee Cripple and Andrew Joseph Cripple, died Sept. 12 in Bridge Hospice Center, Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a retired Advanced Analyst for the joint venture of Ashland Oil and Marathon Oil. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
