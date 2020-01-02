|
MARTHA J. DRUMMOND ANUSZKIEWICZ was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., in 1933 and passed away at the age of 86 on December 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Robert W. Anuszkiewicz, loving mom of Mark and David Anuszkiewicz, cherished grandma of Nicholas (Megan Thurman) Anuszkiewicz, Matthew Tills, David "Joe" (the late Julie, nee' Belliston) Anuszkiewicz, Jacob (Tina) Anuszkiewicz, Sarah (Captain Nathaniel) Thomas, and her great-granddaughter Bridget Anuszkiewicz. Martha will also be missed by many other family members and friends. She was a long-term resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, where she volunteered at Mercy Anderson Hospital for more than 10 years and was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Alta Drummond, four brothers and one sister. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5900 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, OH, at 10 a.m. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020