The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 522-8253
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA RUFFNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA JANE "MARTY" RUFFNER


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARTHA JANE "MARTY" RUFFNER Obituary




MARTHA JANE "MARTY" RUFFNER, 88, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Heritage Center. Services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. John Minihan officiating. Inurnment will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston, W.Va. She was born April 27, 1930, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Wilbur E. and Katherine Woodyard Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Morgan Ruffner; a sister, Mary Ann Swint; and an infant son and daughter, Greg Morgan Ruffner and Susan Elaine Ruffner. She was a member Christ Presbyterian Church. She devoted many years working for Girl Scouts of America and enjoyed working jobs that helped children, especially special needs children. She is survived by two daughters, Sherrie Fulton and husband Monty of Huntington and Lynn Ellen O'Donnell of Dallas, Ga.; a brother, John Christopher Thomas and wife Karen of Charleston, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Courtney Moore, Lauren Gwin, Morgan Fulton, Heather Kreitzman and Nicole Parsons; five great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew, Jennifer Thomas-Shaffer and Howard Swint, and a very special niece, Ann Burke. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Christ Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 949 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or an animal rescue organization. Online condolences may be expressed at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beard Mortuary
Download Now