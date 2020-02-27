|
MARTHA JEAN "JEANIE" WINTERS, 76, of Greenup, Ky., passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, Fla. She was born February 25, 1943, daughter of the late Harry A. Milem Sr. and Helen Gibson Milem. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Arthur Milem, and one son-in-law, Jim Hart. Jeanie attended C-3 Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald "Don" Winters; three children, Ret. Gunnery Sgt. Kevin (Mandy) Winters of Virginia Beach, Va., Susan Winters (Mike) Wheeler of Greenup, Ky., and Andrea Winters (Todd) Pennington of South Point, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Cortney (Chris) Rose, Chelsea (Max) Bird, Wade (Cody Linne) Hart, Justin Hart, Levi (Karhlee) Pennington, Caleb Pennington and Luca Pennington; one great-granddaughter, Emme Rose; and two brothers, David Milem of Burlington, Ohio, and Doug Milem of South Point, Ohio. By Jeanie's request, there will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020