MARTHA KAY COLLINS, 55, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Martha was born May 29, 1964, in Los Angeles, Calif., daughter of Robert and Fonnie Taylor Thoman of Crown City, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Martha is survived by her husband, Chester Ray Collins; four children, Katie Sue Collins, Bobby Collins, Scott Collins and James Kouns; one brother, Glenn Thoman; seven grandchildren; and numerous family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will be in the Thoman private family mausoleum on their farm. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020