Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
MARTHA LOUISE BROOKS, 80, of Barboursville, passed away April 27, 2019, at The Village at Riverview. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born November 11, 1938, in Pike County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late John E. and Mabel G. Catron Miller. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Lavelle, Johnie Mae and Margaret; and two brothers, Jim and Coker. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Otis Brooks; one daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Paul Bock of Barboursville; one son and daughter-in-law, John and Yvonne Brooks of Barboursville; one sister, Sally Miller of Lexington, Ky.; one brother, J.C. Miller of Lexington, Ky.; four grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Kristen (Jordan) and Anna (Sam); and one great-grandchild, Sophia. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to thank the staff at The Village at Riverview for their kindness and care. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1601 Second Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019
